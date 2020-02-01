Global  

Coronavirus: New Zealand Chinese community rally to help motherland

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: New Zealand Chinese community rally to help motherlandThe Chinese community in New Zealand is rallying hard to raise funds to buy desperately needed medical supplies for those back in the motherland. Just over $41,000 has been raised in the past seven days on a fundraising page on...
News video: Coronavirus impacting Lunar New Year celebrations

Coronavirus impacting Lunar New Year celebrations 01:55

 The coronavirus outbreak is hitting China during their biggest holiday, Lunar or Chinese New Year. It's impacting celebrations both abroad and here at home.

UArizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show canceled due to recent coronavirus concerns [Video]UArizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show canceled due to recent coronavirus concerns

The University of Arizona Global Chinese New Year Festival show has been canceled due to recent travel concerns from the novel coronavirus 2019 outbreak.

Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears [Video]Chinese New Year celebrations canceled over Coronavirus fears

The Chinese community in Mid-Michigan says they understand why Chinese New Year event celebrations have been postponed.

Coronavirus: New Zealand's first suspected case

Coronavirus: New Zealand's first suspected caseOfficials have announced the first suspected case of coronavirus in New Zealand.Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield on Friday confirmed a patient, in...
Wuhan coronavirus: New Zealand tourism could suffer - researcher says

Wuhan coronavirus: New Zealand tourism could suffer - researcher saysBy RNZ If China's economy takes a hit from the Wuhan coronavirus, it could prove costly for the visitor economy here, a China-New Zealand tourism researcher...
certoscio2

pliny the elder RT @LeightonBakerNZ: With the rapid spread of the #coronavirus to multiple countries in recent days, the government must act URGENTLY to pr… 1 week ago

K1w127

K1w1🇳🇿🇬🇧🍺👀🛩🚀 New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads https://t.co/ld8cgdiQpW 1 week ago

TeManawa1

TeManawaTheHeart #LetsDoItRight https://t.co/KE8Gy1sVxM "A lot of parents and children are coming back to New Zealand after this week because the C… https://t.co/SOGAV0qSHe 1 week ago

tikikokko

ちき RT @1NewsNZ: New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads https://t.co/PpBxoj8lE1 https://t.co/3xXt0RAh0h 1 week ago

LeightonBakerNZ

Leighton Baker With the rapid spread of the #coronavirus to multiple countries in recent days, the government must act URGENTLY to… https://t.co/32ojJOYxJM 1 week ago

1NewsNZ

1 NEWS New Zealand's Chinese community 'very panicked' as deadly coronavirus spreads https://t.co/PpBxoj8lE1 https://t.co/3xXt0RAh0h 1 week ago

