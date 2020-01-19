Global  

National anthem shouldn't change according to Herald online poll

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 1 February 2020 ()
National anthem shouldn't change according to Herald online pollCalls for the New Zealand national anthem to be given a revamp have proven to be off-key with Herald readers.A resounding 73 per cent of people who voted in a Herald online poll about changing the national anthem want it to stay...
