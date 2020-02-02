Global  

Travel bans, flight suspensions as China coronavirus death toll passes 300

SBS Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
China has announced the death toll from a new coronavirus has increased to 304 as the Philippines reports its first casualty.
News video: China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304

China's Coronavirus Death Toll Hits 304 00:41

 The death toll from a coronavirus epidemic in China had reached 304 as of the end of February 1st, 2020. According to Reuters, that's up by 45 from the previous day. The figures were released by China's National Health Commission. All the new deaths were in central Hubei province, the epicenter of...

China Workers Cautiously Return To Work [Video]China Workers Cautiously Return To Work

With the Lunar New Year celebrations concluded, workers began trickling back to offices and factories around China on Monday. The Chinese government has loosened some restrictions on work and travel..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:35Published

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS [Video]Coronavirus death toll passes SARS

The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak has surpassed the 2002-2003 SARS epidemic, data from Chinese authorities showed, as millions of Chinese prepare to go back to work. Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:33Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Travel bans and flight suspensions as China’s coronavirus death toll passes 300

China has announced the death toll from a new coronavirus has increased to 304 as the Philippines reports its first casualty.
SBS

Amid Coronavirus outbreak, India cancels visas to Chinese, foreigners who visited China

*Beijing:* As the coronavirus death toll mounted to 425, India on Tuesday further tightened visa rules by cancelling the existing visas for Chinese and...
Mid-Day Also reported by •SBSWorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

