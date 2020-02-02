Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > First coronavirus death outside China

First coronavirus death outside China

SBS Sunday, 2 February 2020 ()
A 44-year-old Chinese man from Wuhan has died after travelling to the Philippines, in the first coronavirus death outside China since the virus broke out.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders 02:01

 China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America [Video]Trump Said US 'Shutdown' Coronavirus From Spreading to America

As soon as the coronavirus outbreak began in China, the U.S. took decisive actions to protect Americans. President Donald Trump said besides protecting Americans, they offered China help. According to..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:32Published

The first coronavirus death outside China's borders [Video]The first coronavirus death outside China's borders

China will seek to boost its economy on Monday as it battles the impact of the coronavirus outbreak, and in the Philippines the first death from the virus outside China is reported. David Doyle..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:00Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Philippines report first coronavirus death outside China

The Philippines became the first country to report a death from the coronavirus outside of China. Deaths from the virus surged on Saturday with over 300 lives...
Deutsche Welle Also reported by •Reuters IndiaJerusalem PostNews24France 24SBSReutersBBC NewsMid-DayUSATODAY.comNew Zealand HeraldJapan Today

You Might Like


Tweets about this

xscoutie

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @thedailybeast: A 44-year-old man in the Philippines has become the first person to die of the new coronavirus outside of China https://… 13 seconds ago

Proud2bq6ri

ρяσυd тσ вε Qαтαяi🇶🇦 RT @politico: The Philippines became the first country outside China to report a death from the new coronavirus https://t.co/K2eV5LfuUh 16 seconds ago

DebbieMayf

Deedee M RT @USATODAY: The first death from coronavirus outside mainland China has been reported in the Philippines. https://t.co/6imSaqia6x 19 seconds ago

SB19OT5_BTSOT7

BTS CONCERT HERE WE GO RT @cnni: A man in the Philippines has died from the Wuhan coronavirus — the first time a death has been reported outside mainland China si… 44 seconds ago

BirdsUpdate

Birds Update Coronavirus Live Updates: Death in Philippines Is First Outside China - The New York Times https://t.co/svi7LbpfDJ 2 minutes ago

Meraki_j

Jas🌸 RT @TwitterMoments: Philippines health officials have confirmed the first known #coronavirus death outside of China. https://t.co/XvpAOBXFDC 2 minutes ago

AdamTillery777

Adam Tillery RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Philippines reports second case of novel coronavirus and first death of patient with the virus; WHO says this is… 3 minutes ago

jacobakpene

Lasgidi Online Philippines Records First Coronavirus Death Outside China https://t.co/cfm2vwaGIM 3 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.