First coronavirus death outside China

Riki🌈🇨🇦🇺🇸🇩🇰🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 RT @thedailybeast: A 44-year-old man in the Philippines has become the first person to die of the new coronavirus outside of China https://… 13 seconds ago

ρяσυd тσ вε Qαтαяi🇶🇦 RT @politico: The Philippines became the first country outside China to report a death from the new coronavirus https://t.co/K2eV5LfuUh 16 seconds ago

Deedee M RT @USATODAY: The first death from coronavirus outside mainland China has been reported in the Philippines. https://t.co/6imSaqia6x 19 seconds ago

BTS CONCERT HERE WE GO RT @cnni: A man in the Philippines has died from the Wuhan coronavirus — the first time a death has been reported outside mainland China si… 44 seconds ago

Birds Update Coronavirus Live Updates: Death in Philippines Is First Outside China - The New York Times https://t.co/svi7LbpfDJ 2 minutes ago

Jas🌸 RT @TwitterMoments: Philippines health officials have confirmed the first known #coronavirus death outside of China. https://t.co/XvpAOBXFDC 2 minutes ago

Adam Tillery RT @Breaking911: BREAKING: Philippines reports second case of novel coronavirus and first death of patient with the virus; WHO says this is… 3 minutes ago