Lantern Festival, Japan Day in limbo as coronavirus fear spreads

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Lantern Festival, Japan Day in limbo as coronavirus fear spreadsOrganisers of the Auckland Lantern Festival are in the midst of deciding whether to go ahead with New Zealand's largest cultural festival after coronavirus fears have forced the cancellation of several Lunar New Year events.The...
