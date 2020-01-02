Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > State of Emergency declared for Fiordland: Tourists trapped

State of Emergency declared for Fiordland: Tourists trapped

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
State of Emergency declared for Fiordland: Tourists trappedUp to 400 people including tourists are trapped after the road to Milford Sound has been destroyed by rain.A State of Emergency has been declared for Fiordland and MetService has issued its first ever Red Severe Weather Warning...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared [Video]Tourists leave south coast area of New South Wales as state of emergency declared

Tourists were seen leaving the town of Batemans Bay on the south coast of New South Wales on Thursday (January 2). New South Wales on Wednesday (December 1) declared a state of emergency and told..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Italy declares coronavirus emergency after first two cases confirmed

Italy declared a six-month state of emergency on Friday over the new coronavirus, allowing the government to cut through red tape quickly if needed, after two...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kfa69

Karen Arnold RT @NewshubBreaking: #BREAKING: MetService issues red warning as state of emergency declared in Fiordland https://t.co/Rz3wNeGURm https://t… 8 minutes ago

usembassynz

US Embassy NZ 🇺🇸🇳🇿 RT @NZcivildefence: A state of emergency for the Fiordland Community Board area has been declared in Southland in response to the flooding… 17 minutes ago

NewshubBreaking

Newshub Breaking #BREAKING: MetService issues red warning as state of emergency declared in Fiordland https://t.co/Rz3wNeGURm https://t.co/uZlu0OmmYg 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.