Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees to return to New Zealand on Wednesday

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees to return to New Zealand on WednesdayStricken Kiwis stranded in the coronavirus ground zero Chinese city of Wuhan are set to be evacuated and will touch down again in New Zealand on Wednesday.The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade released a statement tonight confirming...
News video: Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world

Coronavirus: The confirmed cases around the world 00:38

 A look at confirmed cases and deaths from the coronavirus around the world as China extends its new year holiday in an attempt to contain the spread.

Australia to send coronavirus evacuees to New Zealand

Australia will send dozens of residents trapped in China by the coronavirus epidemic to New Zealand after co-ordinating an evacuation with the Kiwi government.
The Age

NZ dollar extends decline amid coronavirus uncertainty

NZ dollar extends decline amid coronavirus uncertaintyThe New Zealand dollar fell further as investors continued their flight to safety in the face of the unknowable extent of the coronavirus crisis.The kiwi was...
New Zealand Herald


kevinpoonLED

Kevin Poon RT @nzherald: #BREAKING Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees to touch down in NZ on Wednesday https://t.co/oDaANLgwZG 3 hours ago

margeedo

#OustDuterte RT @NZStuff: Coronavirus: Kiwi evacuees from Wuhan expected in New Zealand late on Wednesday https://t.co/v69bkneBB2 https://t.co/RqSQoBakyS 3 hours ago

NZStuff

Stuff Coronavirus: Kiwi evacuees from Wuhan expected in New Zealand late on Wednesday https://t.co/v69bkneBB2 https://t.co/RqSQoBakyS 3 hours ago

NZStuff

Stuff Coronavirus: Kiwi evacuees from Wuhan expected in New Zealand late on Wednesday https://t.co/gyDdJbmb7Q 4 hours ago

nzherald

nzherald #BREAKING Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees to touch down in NZ on Wednesday https://t.co/oDaANLgwZG 5 hours ago

