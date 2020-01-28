Global  

Sri Lanka to probe graft allegations over Airbus deal

Reuters India Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Sri Lanka has ordered a probe into allegations of bribery by European planemaker Airbus over the sale of aircraft to state-run carrier SriLankan Airlines, after Airbus agreed to settle a corruption probe with regulators.
