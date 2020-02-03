Global  

Power outage in Bay of Islands also affects Waitangi pōwhiri

New Zealand Herald Monday, 3 February 2020 ()
Power outage in Bay of Islands also affects Waitangi pōwhiriA huge power outage across the Bay of Islands has temporarily meant big screen coverage of events at Waitangi today are currently not being shown.The lack of electricity has also halted the public address systems with the powhiri...
