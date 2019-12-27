Global  

Coronavirus: Auckland Lantern Festival cancelled for the first time in its 21-year history

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Auckland Lantern Festival cancelled for the first time in its 21-year historyThe Auckland Lantern Festival - the country's largest cultural event - has been cancelled in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.Auckland Tourism, Events and Economic Development (Ateed) general manager destination Steve Armitage...
