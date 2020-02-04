Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Vehicles trapped by slips north of Kingston

Vehicles trapped by slips north of Kingston

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 4 February 2020 ()
Vehicles trapped by slips north of KingstonSeveral vehicles are trapped by slips north of Kingston, at the base of Lake Wakatipu near Queenstown.The NZ Transport Agency and police are on site after landslides blocked the road.A spokesperson says they can't yet say how...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.