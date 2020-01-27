Coronavirus: Newborn becomes youngest person diagnosed with virus

WUHAN, CHINA — A study published in The Lancet examined 99 of the earliest cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
Science News reports that coronaviruses are one of a variety of viruses that can cause the common cold, as well as deadlier infections...
Here are some things you should know about the Coronavirus. Coronaviruses are named for their crown-shaped spikes. According to the CDC, they can cause upper-respiratory tract illnesses including the..
The infant is the youngest person recorded as being infected by the virus, which has killed nearly 500 people since emerging late last year. The mother had...