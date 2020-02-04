Global  

Local Focus: Historic Village hosts Waitangi Day Festival

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Local Focus: Historic Village hosts Waitangi Day FestivalThe Tauranga Moana Waitangi Day Festival took over the Historic Village on Wednesday for a family friendly day-long event that also included the citizens ceremony for Tauranga's latest New Zealanders. Tauranga Mayor Tenby Powell...
Local Focus: Rotorua set for Waitangi Day festival

Local Focus: Rotorua set for Waitangi Day festivalOn Thursday, a Rotorua marae and the gardens around it will come to life as the community come together for a very special festival.Titled For the Love of the...
New Zealand Herald

