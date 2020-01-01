Elton John in pictures: Hawke's Bay Mission Winery Concert Thursday, 6 February 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

It's supposed to be a farewell tour but Elton John has only briefly said 'goodbye' to adoring fans in Hawke's Bay.The Rocket Man delivered a hit packed set in front of a sold out crowd at Napier's Mission Estate Winery on Waitangi...

Elton John touches down in Hawke's Bay for first Mission concert Elton John has touched down in Hawke's Bay ahead of Thursday's show at the Mission Estate Winery.The 72-year-old superstar's plane was spotted Hawke's Bay...

New Zealand Herald





