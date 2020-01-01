Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Elton John in pictures: Hawke's Bay Mission Winery Concert

Elton John in pictures: Hawke's Bay Mission Winery Concert

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 6 February 2020 ()
Elton John in pictures: Hawke's Bay Mission Winery ConcertIt's supposed to be a farewell tour but Elton John has only briefly said 'goodbye' to adoring fans in Hawke's Bay.The Rocket Man delivered a hit packed set in front of a sold out crowd at Napier's Mission Estate Winery on Waitangi...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

TRAILER OF A QUIET PLACE PART II [Video]TRAILER OF A QUIET PLACE PART II

TRAILER OF A QUIET PLACE PART II #AQuietPlace courtesy - Paramount Pictures Presents In Association with Michael Bay A Platinum Dunes / Sunday Night Production A John Krasinski Film “A..

Credit: IANS INDIA     Duration: 02:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Elton John touches down in Hawke's Bay for first Mission concert

Elton John touches down in Hawke's Bay for first Mission concertElton John has touched down in Hawke's Bay ahead of Thursday's show at the Mission Estate Winery.The 72-year-old superstar's plane was spotted Hawke's Bay...
New Zealand Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.