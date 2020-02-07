Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Xi tells Trump China will defeat virus

Xi tells Trump China will defeat virus

SBS Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Xi Jinping has told US counterpart Donald Trump he's confident China can beat the new coronavirus that's killed 636 people, including the whistleblower doctor.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns [Video]6,000 Couples Gather for Mass Wedding in South Korea Amid Coronavirus Concerns

Despite the coronavirus outbreak in nearby China, around 30,000 people gathered for a mass wedding and celebration for the Unification Church. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:47Published

Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia [Video]Coronavirus: Anger & grief grips China as Wuhan's whistleblower doctor dies |Oneindia

AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 640 AND MORE THAN 31 THOUSAND CONFIRMED CASES, ANGER AND GRIEF HAS GRIPPED CHINA OVER THE DEATH OF THE WUHAN DOCTOR WHO..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:11Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Factbox: Latest on the coronavirus spreading in China and beyond

The death toll from a new coronavirus in mainland China crossed 600 on Friday with Chinese President Xi Jinping assuring U.S. President Donald Trump that China...
Reuters Also reported by •News24

China’s Xi Jinping assures Donald Trump China will beat coronavirus

Xi Jinping has told US counterpart Donald Trump he's confident China can beat the new coronavirus that's killed 636 people, including the whistleblower doctor.
SBS

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.