Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Ex-crims, diamond theft and human bones in the backyard: the eerie history of a quiet Mount Eden house

Ex-crims, diamond theft and human bones in the backyard: the eerie history of a quiet Mount Eden house

New Zealand Herald Friday, 7 February 2020 ()
Ex-crims, diamond theft and human bones in the backyard: the eerie history of a quiet Mount Eden houseA week ago a human skull and bones were unearthed during foundation work on a Mount Eden property. The Herald's investigation into the history of the Marlborough St house has uncovered connections between past owner David Hart and...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: This Was Possibly The Loudest Sound In Human History

This Was Possibly The Loudest Sound In Human History 01:03

 Experts recently did some research and crunched some numbers to identify the loudest sound in human history.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery [Video]Officers shot last night in Anne Arundel County out of surgery

By: Kelly Broderick , Ryan Dickstein police manhunt shootingPolice shooting manhuntFt. Smallwood rd and Brandonwoods rd. CURTIS BAY, Md. — The manhunt is over for a gunman accused of shooting two..

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 02:41Published

Remains in PHX house fire belong to girl who died in 2017 [Video]Remains in PHX house fire belong to girl who died in 2017

Official documents show the human remains found at the scene of a Phoenix house fire last week belong to a child who died in 2017.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 02:08Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Bones found at Mt Eden property undergoing renovation are human remains - police

Bones found at Mt Eden property undergoing renovation are human remains - policePolice have confirmed bones found at an address in Mt Eden last week are of human origin.Contractors renovating a property on Marlborough St found the bones...
New Zealand Herald

Body in concrete under Mt Eden house: Owner was a 'recluse' who disappeared

Body in concrete under Mt Eden house: Owner was a 'recluse' who disappearedThe man who owned a Mt Eden property where human remains were found encased in concrete disappeared "abruptly" more than a decade ago. Bones were discovered...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.