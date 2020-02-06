Global  

3 more coronavirus cases found on cruise ship in Yokohama

Japan Today Saturday, 8 February 2020 ()
Three more people on a cruise ship off Japan have tested positive for the new coronavirus, bringing the number aboard to 64, the government said Saturday, with passengers…
News video: Arizona family onboard quarantined ship

Arizona family onboard quarantined ship 01:52

 Coronavirus cases on cruise ship docked in Japan.

Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne Port Amid Coronavirus Testing [Video]Cruise Ship Delayed In Bayonne Port Amid Coronavirus Testing

The Norwegian ship due to leave Friday afternoon is still delayed after four passengers were tested for possible exposure to the coronavirus. CBS2's Nick Caloway reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:15Published

Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan [Video]Coronavirus: 11 Americans on cruise ship quarantined in Japan

U.S. officials say a cruise ship with potentially ill passengers has docked this morning in New Jersey.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:41Published


Ten more coronavirus cases confirmed on quarantined cruise ship

Almost 3700 people, including 236 Australians, are stuck on the Diamond Princess, confined to their cabins.
The Age

Japan confirms 3 more coronavirus cases on cruise liner; total now 64

Another 3 people on a cruise liner off Japan have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases from the ship to 64, Japan's...
Reuters

IndivCincy

Ian Nash Desroche IV RT @AFP: #UPDATE While global concerns about the #coronavirus mount, WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned Friday that that world was… 2 minutes ago

vegardwikeby

Vegard Wikeby RT @JapanToday: 3 more coronavirus cases found on cruise ship in Yokohama https://t.co/aURXFah1Ft https://t.co/pZfuhvuiLz 3 minutes ago

LauraPatri

🌎🌏🌍 RT @MikeChillit: #CoronaVirus I was asked earlier if males are more or less susceptible to this virus? In fact, a WHO inquiry into that in… 8 minutes ago

luronny

Ronny Lu RT @Fxhedgers: [RTRS] 08 Feb - UAE AUTHORITIES SAYS A TOTAL OF SEVEN CASES DIAGNOSED WITH CORONAVIRUS, AS TWO MORE CASES FOUND 15 minutes ago

MikeChillit

Mike Chillit #CoronaVirus I was asked earlier if males are more or less susceptible to this virus? In fact, a WHO inquiry into t… https://t.co/PXuEkE5jBV 16 minutes ago

ramburner1

❌shelacharles - TRUMP SUPPORTER❌ American dies of coronavirus in China as toll set to surpass SARS - https://t.co/ncVrhB7ya5 32 minutes ago

empowergracewi

Grace Krokosz RT @QuickTake: Here's what it’s like to be trapped on a cruise ship under quarantine for the #coronavirus. Japan’s Health Ministry says 41… 32 minutes ago

serjie22

☘️ 🥀健康こそが資産 🍁🌼 RT @JapanToday: 3 more coronavirus cases found on cruise ship in Yokohama https://t.co/rpFIzYYQiN https://t.co/8LZU4RywD8 46 minutes ago

