Coronavirus death toll rises past 800, surpassing SARS epidemic

SBS Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
The coronavirus death toll has surpassed that of the SARS epidemic in 2003.
News video: Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News

Coronavirus crisis in China: death toll crosses 800, exceeding 2002-2003 SARS epidemic|OneIndia News 01:56

 AS THE CORONAVIRUS CRISIS CONTINUES TO HAUNT CHINA WITH THE DEATH TOLL CROSSING 800 EXCEEDING THE 2002-2003 SARS EPIDEMIC DEATH RATE WORLDWIDE. ALMOST 37,000 PEOPLE IN CHINA HAVE NOW BEEN INFECTED BY THE DEADLY VIRUS. THE SEVERE ACUTE RESPIRATORY SYNDROME VIRUS KILLED 774 PEOPLE IN 2002-2003. THE...

China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan [Video]China death toll passes 700, American dies of coronavirus in Wuhan

The death toll in mainland China surpassed 700 on Saturday, according to authorities, and is poised to pass the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory..

First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China [Video]First American Dies Of Coronavirus In China

Reuters reports that a 60-year-old American man died of the new coronavirus. This is the first confirmed non-Chinese death of the virus. U.S. officials point to the fact that millions of Chinese..

Coronavirus death toll passes SARS, as first American death confirmed

The death toll in mainland China from coronavirus has risen to 780, passing the 774 deaths recorded globally during the 2002-2003 SARS pandemic.
