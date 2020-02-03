Global  

Coronavirus quarantine camp at Whangaparāoa: What life is like inside

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 9 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus quarantine camp at Whangaparāoa: What life is like insideEveryone inside New Zealand's coronavirus quarantine camp at Whangaparāoa, north of Auckland, is "quite happy", a Wuhan evacuee says.Henk Schotsman is one of 160-odd people rescued from China last week who are now living in...
News video: 'We can't go out': Coronavirus evacuee in Siberia describes life in quarantine

'We can't go out': Coronavirus evacuee in Siberia describes life in quarantine 03:34

 'We can't go out': Coronavirus evacuee in Siberia describes life in quarantine

China evacuee will celebrate first birthday in quarantine [Video]China evacuee will celebrate first birthday in quarantine

Family under coronavirus after being in Wuhan

Family quarantined at Camp Ashland shares story [Video]Family quarantined at Camp Ashland shares story

Their son will spend his 1st birthday on Tuesday in quarantine.

Life inside the quarantine: Kiwi Wuhan coronavirus evacuees living in campervans on Whangaparāoa Peninsula

New Zealand Herald

German coronavirus evacuee describes life in quarantine

The German military recently flew back over 100 people from the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — with two people on board testing positive for the...
Deutsche Welle

