Weinstein trial reverberations rattle America

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Weinstein witness says accuser called him 'spiritual soulmate' A former friend of Jessica Mann, one of the accusers in the Harvey Weinstein rape trial, told jurors on Monday that Mann did not show any signs of distress on the day the former Hollywood producer.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:32Published 19 minutes ago Harvey Weinstein Trial: Prosecution Rests Its Case The prosecution rested its case Thursday in the trial of Harvey Weinstein; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports. Credit: CBS 2 New York Duration: 02:00Published 3 days ago

Recent related news from verified sources Harvey Weinstein’s many accusers follow trial anxiously from afar Harvey Weinstein's sexual assault trial has unfolded this month in a 15th-floor courtroom in New York, but its reverberations are being felt far beyond, as his...

Denver Post 2 hours ago Also reported by • Seattle Times



Tweets about this