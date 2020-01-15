Missing British tramper: Chopper, cliff rescue team, dogs and LandSAR in area Stephanie Simpson was tramping



Recent related videos from verified sources British tourist dies falling off Australian cliff taking selfie SYDNEY — A British woman is sadly no longer around after taking a plunge off a cliff in Australia—while trying to selfie. News Corp Australia reports that 21-year-old Madalyn Davis was at.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 01:06Published on January 15, 2020

Recent related news from verified sources Fears grow for missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson Concern is growing for a British tramper who failed to turn up for work yesterday after telling friends she was heading into Mt Aspiring National Park over the...

New Zealand Herald 1 day ago



Family of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson 'really hoping' for news from foot search today The family of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson are desperate for news from the foot search underway to try and find her today.The 32-year-old was...

New Zealand Herald 19 hours ago



