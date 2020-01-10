Global  

Big Dry: No rain in sight for drought-parched north

New Zealand Herald Monday, 10 February 2020 ()
Big Dry: No rain in sight for drought-parched northParched parts of New Zealand aren't expected to get a rainy reprieve any time soon, with the remnants of Cyclone Uesi looking likely to dodge the drought-hit north.And, until the weekend at least, a ridge of high pressure over the...
