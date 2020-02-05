Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Coronavirus outbreak hitting forestry industry, Māori families hard

Coronavirus outbreak hitting forestry industry, Māori families hard

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus outbreak hitting forestry industry, Māori families hardBy Leigh-Marama McLachlan of RNZ. The coronavirus outbreak has forced more than 1000 New Zealand forestry workers out of a job.The Forest Industry Contractors Association said about 30 per cent of the country's logging crews...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HT Digital Content - Published < > Embed
News video: Coronavirus: Banarasi saree industry to suffer from silk ban by China

Coronavirus: Banarasi saree industry to suffer from silk ban by China 01:20

 ‘Banarasi saree’ industry has been hit by novel coronavirus. India banned the export of silk from China in view of coronavirus. This will affect the industry, especially families involved in saree trade.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Qualcomm says coronavirus may hurt phone industry [Video]Qualcomm says coronavirus may hurt phone industry

Qualcomm, the world&apos;s biggest supplier of modem chips, says the coronavirus outbreak in China may hurt the global mobile phone industry. Gloria Tso reports.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:58Published

Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away [Video]Coronavirus hits Thai tourist industry as Chinese stay away

Chinese tour groups have been banned from travelling abroad due to outbreak - and this has decimated Thailand's tourism industry.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus Pushes China Jet Fuel Sales Down 25%

Sales of jet fuel in China slumped by a quarter in the last week of January because of the coronavirus outbreak, an unnamed source from the oil industry told...
OilPrice.com Also reported by •France 24

Australia's wine exports could take a hit from coronavirus: industry body

Australia's wine export growth slowed last year and could take another hit in 2020 from the coronavirus outbreak if China, its biggest market, orders fewer...
Reuters


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.