Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Kāpiti's game changing project revealed

Kāpiti's game changing project revealed

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 11 February 2020 ()
Kāpiti's game changing project revealedA life-size public sculpture of a family of seven humpback whales, swimming in pod formation, will feature in the not-so-distant future in Paraparaumu. Whale Song also doubles as an important community education project reflecting...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo [Video]CES 2020: A Windows Switch Clone and Dual Screen Laptops Are Dell's Next Big Concepts | Gizmodo

CES is generally for one of two things: companies showing off consumer gadgets that will go on sale later in the year, or far out devices that will attempt to shape how things gets made in the future...

Credit: Gizmodo     Duration: 02:48Published

Kate dances with baby on Bradford visit [Video]Kate dances with baby on Bradford visit

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge got involved with a session of the Older Yet Wiser project during a visit to Bradford. The project supports grandparents with child-caring responsibilities. As the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Microsoft’s game streaming service Project xCloud launches in preview on iOS

Last year, Microsoft launched a preview of Project xCloud, its ambitious game streaming service that aims to deliver games to any screen — console, PC, or...
TechCrunch

Comment: A few hours with Project xCloud for iOS preview shows a lot of promise

Growing up, I was a video game junkie. I played games in all my free time. My first game system was the NES, and the final one I personally owned was the PS2 and...
9to5Mac Also reported by •9to5Googleengadget

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.