Pakistan jails Hafiz Saeed accused of Mumbai attacks for terrorism financing

Reuters India Thursday, 13 February 2020 ()
Pakistani Islamist Hafiz Saeed, accused by India and the United States of masterminding 2008 attacks in Mumbai, was jailed for 11 years on Wednesday on terrorism financing charges, a Pakistani government prosecutor and his lawyer said.
