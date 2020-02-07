Global  

Coronavirus: Cruise ship Norwegian Jewel in Sydney lockdown

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Cruise ship Norwegian Jewel in Sydney lockdownA cruise ship docked in Sydney is in lockdown while health authorities test a man for possible coronavirusIt is understood the ship docked in Sydney this morning, having visited other Australian ports after travelling from New Zealand,...
News video: Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears

Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears 01:21

 Cruise Ship to Dock in Cambodia After Being Stranded at Sea Over Coronavirus Fears The MS Westerdam has been stranded at sea since Feb. 6, when Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe denied its docking in the country over fear of COVID-19. Despite repeatedly confirming that there were no cases of the...

Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection [Video]Crew on quarantined cruise ship at greater risk of infection

As quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship continues, crews may be facing a greater risk of coronavirus infection.

Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner [Video]Japan To Allow Elderly To Leave Coronavirus Infected Cruise Liner

Japan will allow elderly passengers on a quarantined cruise liner who test negative for the coronavirus to disembark. The health minister made the announcement on Thursday as another 44 new cases were..

Two Indians test positive for Coronavirus on quarantined ship off Japan coast

*New Delhi:* Two Indian crew members have been tested positive for novel Coronavirus onboard quarantined cruise ship Diamond Princess. At least 174 people on the...
Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers hoping to leave rooms - but with face masks

Coronavirus: Cruise ship passengers hoping to leave rooms - but with face masksPassengers stuck on a cruise ship hit by coronavirus - now dubbed "the floating prison" - may soon be able to leave their rooms for some fresh air. But just like...
LauschJack

Jack Lausch RT @DailyMailAU: Cruise ship Norwegian Jewel is placed into lockdown in Sydney Harbour as a passenger is tested for the deadly coronavirus… 2 minutes ago

davebrooker322

Agent 43% RT @AvidCommentator: The cruise ship 'Norwegian Jewel' which arrived in Sydney (Circular Quay) at 6am this morning is now in lock down. A… 4 minutes ago

auspol_stories

💧Auspol Stories 🌏 RT @TheNewDailyAu: A Norwegian cruise ship's owner said there was "no truth" to News Corp reports of a coronavirus lockdown in Sydney Harbo… 5 minutes ago

SurvivorCitize1

Ivory K. RT @disclosetv: BREAKING - Cruise ship "Norwegian Jewel" is in lock down in #Sydney harbour with a Singaporean passenger now being tested f… 6 minutes ago

swhotmess

Dr. Fkn Deplorable🏁 RT @thomascflanagan: BREAKING: Norwegian Cruise Line deny a passenger on board the Norwegian Jewel docked in Sydney Harbour has displayed c… 9 minutes ago

beges007

Beges007 OAM RT @dailytelegraph: The Norwegian Jewel has fervently denied anyone on board its cruise ship docked at Sydney Harbour is being tested for c… 11 minutes ago

hawthornberries

[email protected] RT @ContagionTrack: #Coronavirus fears on #Sydney cruise ship Norwegian Jewel #covid2019 #coronavirusoutbreak https://t.co/nPOgIMEuwM 13 minutes ago

