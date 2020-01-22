Global  

Body of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson found

New Zealand Herald Friday, 14 February 2020 ()
Body of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson foundThe body of missing British tramper Stephanie Simpson has been found by a search party. Simpson, 32, went missing on the weekend during a hike in Mt Aspiring National Park. Sergeant Mark Kirkwood said this evening that a search...
