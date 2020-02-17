Global  

Debbie Abrahams: India denies entry to UK Labour MP critical of government

BBC News Monday, 17 February 2020 ()
Debbie Abrahams was critical of India's decision to revoke Kashmir's special status last year.
India denies entry to UK Labour MP who chairs group on Kashmir

Debbie Abrahams hoped to visit family, but was rejected and said she was treated with hostility at the airport.
Al Jazeera

British MP who leads Kashmir group denied entry to India

Indian officials denied a British lawmaker entry on Monday after she landed at New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport, according to an accompanying...
IndiaTimes


ThisHungryPanda

sree. RT @RanaAyyub: British lawmaker, Debbie Abrahams who chairs a parliamentary group focused on Kashmir was denied entry by officials on Monda… 16 seconds ago

smathur16

S. Mathur RT @joerwallen: 'Indian officials have denied a British [Labour] MP entry to the country... Debbie Abrahams has been an outspoken critic of… 25 seconds ago

KashScientist

KashurScientist RT @dibyeshanand: Indian government's conduct is shameful. @Debbie_abrahams speaks of human rights of all including #Kashmir and by denyin… 31 seconds ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Debbie Abrahams: India denies entry to UK Labour MP critical of government https://t.co/IbZVi4nJVx https://t.co/vYAUJ2DIXH 53 seconds ago

khanhakim_k

Abdul Hakim Khan RT @SoStarMusic: India denies entry to UK Labour MP who chairs group on #Kashmir Debbie Abrahams hoped to visit family, but was rejected a… 1 minute ago

AashirMajeed3

Ash RT @iihtishamm: India denies entry to UK Labour MP, Debbie Abrahams was unable to clear customs on Monday after her valid Indian visa was r… 2 minutes ago

ahmad9998

Ahmad Salman RT @AtikaRehman: India denies entry to @Debbie_abrahams, Labour MP who chairs UK Kashmir panel, despite valid visa. Abrahams landed in Delh… 3 minutes ago

Thass283

Thass BBC News - Debbie Abrahams: India denies entry to UK Labour MP critical of government https://t.co/WD3Ahz4D96 3 minutes ago

