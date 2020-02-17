Global  

Elton John forced to cancel Auckland shows, concerts rescheduled for next year

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 18 February 2020 ()
Elton John forced to cancel Auckland shows, concerts rescheduled for next yearElton John has been forced to cancel his two remaining Auckland shows.A statement released by John's tour promoter said John's two Auckland shows on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour have been rescheduled until January 2021."Despite...
News video: Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour

Elton John Performs With Pneumonia On Tour 00:36

 On Sunday, Elton John announced that he has walking pneumonia, while performing in Auckland, New Zealand. The 72-year-old British musician apologized to his fans on Twitter and Instagram, saying that he was "deeply upset and sorry" for his performance. He explained "I was diagnosed with walking...

Elton John Apologizes For Cutting New Zealand Concert Short [Video]Elton John Apologizes For Cutting New Zealand Concert Short

Elton John apologized to fans for cutting his concert short in Auckland, New Zealand. According to Reuters, the British singer lost his voice due to walking pneumonia. John broke down in tears at the..

Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis [Video]Elton John's tour to continue despite walking pneumonia diagnosis

Elton John's world tour will continue as planned, despite the singer suffering from walking pneumonia.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last night

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last nightPrime Minister Jacinda Ardern has revealed she met Sir Elton John before his Auckland show last night and told the superstar how much her daughter, Neve, loves...
New Zealand Herald

Elton John plans to complete New Zealand concerts

Sir Elton John intends to play his remaining shows in New Zealand this week despite being forced to cut short a performance in Auckland on Sunday night, his tour...
Belfast Telegraph

