Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city

Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city

BBC News Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
One dead and thousands are left without power after thunderstorms hammer Sydney.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Huge hailstones measured after battering Sydney suburbs [Video]Huge hailstones measured after battering Sydney suburbs

Shocking footage shows large hailstones battering the Sydney suburb of Miranda after a storm hit the city on January 20. Footage shows the before and after the storm as the filmer's back garden was..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 06:18Published

Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave [Video]Bushfires threaten Sydney's water supplies ahead of heatwave

Australian authorities said on Friday they are focused on protecting water plants, pumping stations, pipes and other infrastructure from intense bushfires surrounding Sydney, the country&apos;s..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:59Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

globalissuesweb

Global Issues Web Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/NQl7UKYxBy https://t.co/XOGPEP1ImZ 11 seconds ago

CrweWorld

Crwe World Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/i5rIrjPS0j 3 minutes ago

Gaudiumng

Gaudium Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/4Ma2FSOySQ https://t.co/Ty4grQsJQO 24 minutes ago

DuncanWhyteTX

Duncan Whyte Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/sRzzdPOBvU https://t.co/sTkta3fdmk 27 minutes ago

KBCCHANNELTV

kbcchanneltv Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/2ddIcAEARr https://t.co/nikWAifNm7 28 minutes ago

WI_Newsmedia

stew Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city PLEASE LIKE,SHARE and RETWEET https://t.co/SeNy3lf0JR... https://t.co/Nh70P1vYj6 29 minutes ago

dron3594

Павел Назаров Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/nD0zlmBzMc 33 minutes ago

yasser_elgamal

El-Gamal_Y Sydney storm: Thunder and lightning thrash Australian city https://t.co/efeAzKxuEm 34 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.