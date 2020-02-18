Global  

65-year-old pedestrian fatally hit by bus in Yokohama

Japan Today Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
A 65-year-old man died after being hit by a municipal bus in Yokohama City on Tuesday night. According to police, the accident occurred just past 6:30 p.m. at…
