Motorcyclist killed in South Canterbury crash

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Motorcyclist killed in South Canterbury crashA motorcyclist has died in a crash in South Canterbury.The accident, involving a car and motorbike, happened on Pacific St, Timaru about 2.50pm. "The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and the circumstances of the crash will...
