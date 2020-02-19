Global  

Car fire deaths: Police search for clues at former Warrior Rowan Baxter's family home

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 19 February 2020 ()
Car fire deaths: Police search for clues at former Warrior Rowan Baxter's family homeWARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT Queensland Police have scoured the former home of a young Brisbane family killed in a horrific car fire on Wednesday, hoping to piece together what may have triggered the tragedy.Forty-two-year-old former...
Ex-rugby player and family die in alleged murder-suicide [Video]Ex-rugby player and family die in alleged murder-suicide

An ex-rugby player killed himself in Australia after allegedly dousing his family with petrol and setting them alight in their family car in Brisbane on Wednesday (February 19), local media reported...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:40Published

Car-fire murders: Hannah Baxter's last words after former Warrior Rowan Baxter set fire to car on quiet Brisbane street

Car-fire murders: Hannah Baxter's last words after former Warrior Rowan Baxter set fire to car on quiet Brisbane streetWARNING: Graphic content: The mother of three young children killed in a horrific car fire in Brisbane on Tuesday made a desperate attempt to help them after she...
New Zealand Herald

Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kids

Former Warrior Rowan Baxter's wife Hannah Baxter dies after fire that killed couple's three kidsWarning: Graphic content The mother of three young children killed in a deliberately-lit, horrific car fire in Brisbane has also died of her injuries.Hannah...
New Zealand Herald


