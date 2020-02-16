Global  

Wheelchair-bound teen refused disabled parking at Elton John's Mt Smart concert

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Wheelchair-bound teen refused disabled parking at Elton John's Mt Smart concertA wheelchair-bound teen was left "humiliated" and in tears when her mother and autistic brother were forced to carry her up and down stairs at the Elton John concert, despite purchasing disabled-access tickets.To make matters worse,...
 Singer Elton John was forced to end his concert in New Zealand early on Sunday (February 16) after falling ill with walking pneumonia.

