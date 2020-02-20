Global  

Grace Millane murder: Her mother tells killer 'I will miss my darling Grace until the last breath in my body leaves me'

New Zealand Herald Thursday, 20 February 2020 ()
Grace Millane murder: Her mother tells killer 'I will miss my darling Grace until the last breath in my body leaves me'The family of Grace Millane have delivered powerful and emotional victim impact statements this morning at the sentencing for the man who murdered her.Sentencing is taking place in the High Court at Auckland before Justice Simon...
News video: Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing

Grace Millane's mother addresses her daughter's killer at his sentencing 01:17

 The mother of murdered British backpacker Grace Millane told her killer she is tormented over “the terror and pain she must have experienced at your hands”. A 28-year-old man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, strangled Ms Millane in a hotel in Auckland, New Zealand, after meeting her via...

