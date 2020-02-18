Global  

Coronavirus latest: Four Kiwis with coronavirus 'stable' in hospital

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Coronavirus latest: Four Kiwis with coronavirus 'stable' in hospitalFour Kiwi cruise ship passengers who have tested positive for coronavirus are in a stable condition in a Japanese hospital.Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said there were no confirmed coronavirus cases in New Zealand...
