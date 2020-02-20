Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Man jailed after using baton to beat man in front of children

Man jailed after using baton to beat man in front of children

New Zealand Herald Friday, 21 February 2020 ()
Man jailed after using baton to beat man in front of childrenWhen Jimmy Desmond John Lodge was dragged away from his girlfriend's father after beating him with an extendible baton, he said he did not care about the jail time.After being sentenced to nearly three years behind bars before the...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Mother speaks out after man sets house on fire [Video]Mother speaks out after man sets house on fire

A man is in jail after police say he lit a house on fire that had three children and their baby-sitter inside.

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:28Published

Second man arrested for murder of Carmen Rodriguez [Video]Second man arrested for murder of Carmen Rodriguez

One of the suspects arrested is 39-year-old Martin Brooks, who's accused of shooting and killing Carmen Rodriguez inside her family grocery store in front of her children.

Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR     Duration: 03:06Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.