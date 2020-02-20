Man jailed after using baton to beat man in front of children Friday, 21 February 2020 ( 4 days ago )

When Jimmy Desmond John Lodge was dragged away from his girlfriend's father after beating him with an extendible baton, he said he did not care about the jail time.After being sentenced to nearly three years behind bars before the... When Jimmy Desmond John Lodge was dragged away from his girlfriend's father after beating him with an extendible baton, he said he did not care about the jail time.After being sentenced to nearly three years behind bars before the... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Mother speaks out after man sets house on fire A man is in jail after police say he lit a house on fire that had three children and their baby-sitter inside. Credit: Rumble Duration: 02:28Published 5 days ago Second man arrested for murder of Carmen Rodriguez One of the suspects arrested is 39-year-old Martin Brooks, who's accused of shooting and killing Carmen Rodriguez inside her family grocery store in front of her children. Credit: ABC 2 News WMAR Duration: 03:06Published 5 days ago You Might Like

Tweets about this