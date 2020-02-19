Global  

Japan reports 3rd cruise ship passenger death; 57 more infected

Japan Today Sunday, 23 February 2020 ()
A cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the new virus died on Sunday, the third fatality from the Diamond Princess, Japan's health ministry…
Canadian cruise ship passenger tests negative for coronavirus in Cornwall, Ont.

A Canadian who recently arrived in Canada after being aboard a coronavirus-stricken cruise ship in Japan has tested negative for the illness while under...
CTV News Also reported by •HaaretzUSATODAY.comSeattle TimesReutersProactive InvestorsCBS News

Japan coronavirus cruise ship quarantine lifted

"A quarantine has ended onboard a cruise ship docked in Japan. Hundreds of passengers have been allowed to leave the ship, where more than 600 other people have...
CBS News Also reported by •Terra DailySeattle TimesBangkok PostMid-Day

youngbellkydems

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump is furious after officials let Americans with coronavirus return to US from Japan, The Washington Post rep… 13 minutes ago

eigonomics

eigonomics Japan reports 3rd cruise ship death, 57 more infected #coronavirus https://t.co/fXTmDjF763 via @themainichi 54 minutes ago

wlsimm

W. Lee Simmons RT @starsandstripes: A cruise ship passenger who had been hospitalized after testing positive for the new virus died on Sunday, the third f… 2 hours ago

nomukik

Kikumon Japan reports its first negative-to-positive case over the weekend, while third passenger from coronavirus cruise s… https://t.co/FPLPN9kiMe 3 hours ago

alexchoe21

Alex RT @themainichi: Japan reports 3rd cruise ship death, 57 more infected https://t.co/w0xgCWmim2 3 hours ago

jakeadelstein

Jake Adelstein/中本哲史 Japan reports 3rd cruise ship passenger death; 57 more infected - Japan Today https://t.co/fzIAzGEAIT? 3 hours ago

usaub40

mini baby @cnnbrk baby world news Sky News and BBC reports four of the British and Irish nationals who withdrew from the crui… https://t.co/QZKaOY7oRV 3 hours ago

maria_embry

MariaElizabethEmbry #WuhanCoronavirus Japanese man in his 80s died of pneumonia 3rd death fr #DiamondPrincessCruise ship; the health m… https://t.co/DH4T7i0Pm6 4 hours ago

