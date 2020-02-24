Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning

Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning

SBS Tuesday, 25 February 2020 ()
A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Mohamad has returned as interim prime minister.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Malaysian politics in turmoil: Is Mahathir-Anwar alliance over? [Video]Malaysian politics in turmoil: Is Mahathir-Anwar alliance over?

There is political turmoil in Malaysia after the king accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:51Published

Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns [Video]Malaysia's 94-year-old prime minister resigns

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad unexpectedly resigned as prime minister on Monday, leaving the country in political turmoil and drawing calls from some quarters for the world's oldest leader to return at..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:23Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM


IndiaTimes

Malaysia's Mahathir returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty

Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad went back to work on Tuesday with the new title of interim prime minister, a day after he resigned the leadership in a shock move...
Reuters


Tweets about this

BillEsteem

🙂Bill 🙃Esteem 😗 RT @Reuters: Malaysia’s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim prime minister amid political uncertainty https://t.co/pXHv9Ojk51 by @jjsipalan… 2 minutes ago

greeenorg

greeen Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim Malaysian PM a day after resigning - https://t.co/ivwfLIvm5X 6 minutes ago

4PawShop

Manfred Rosenberg Malaysia#39;s Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/W7j2vCHptZ… https://t.co/ViC1KeYSkL 12 minutes ago

coldstreamguard

Doug Sumner, Esq. 🇬🇧 🇳🇿 🇲🇾 RT @SBSNews: A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Mohamad has retu… 15 minutes ago

mizsweetheart_

gebuss RT @staronline: 9:30am: Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad returns to Perdana Putra to begin work as interim Prime Minister. 15 minutes ago

TOIWorld

TOI World News Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM amid political uncertainty https://t.co/9Fbelwgmtx 16 minutes ago

AndyVermaut

Andy Vermaut Malaysia's Mahathir Mohamad returns as interim PM https://t.co/WALzvZzpSN https://t.co/cZaXFzM0jo 17 minutes ago

SBSNews

SBS News A day after plunging the country into political turmoil, by resigning from the leadership, Malaysia' Mahathir Moham… https://t.co/e2toOBx8og 22 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.