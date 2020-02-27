Reaction to Jacinda Ardern's comments on deportation to Scott Morrison

Friday, 28 February 2020 ( 4 hours ago )

Jacinda Ardern's blunt message to Scott Morrison regarding Australia's deportation policy is making headlines across the Tasman, with one commentator comparing the comments to a scene from the movie Love Actually. Ardern did not... Jacinda Ardern's blunt message to Scott Morrison regarding Australia's deportation policy is making headlines across the Tasman, with one commentator comparing the comments to a scene from the movie Love Actually. Ardern did not... 👓 View full article

