Lotto-mania: 2000 tickets being sold a minute for $50m draw Saturday, 29 February 2020 ( 3 days ago )

A staggering 2000 tickets a minute are being sold for tonight's whopping $50 million Lotto Powerball draw.Lotto NZ confirmed the figure at about 3.30pm, as well as revealing more than 1.9m tickets had been sold for the drawThe... A staggering 2000 tickets a minute are being sold for tonight's whopping $50 million Lotto Powerball draw.Lotto NZ confirmed the figure at about 3.30pm, as well as revealing more than 1.9m tickets had been sold for the drawThe... 👓 View full article

