Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Lotto-mania: 2000 tickets being sold a minute for $50m draw

Lotto-mania: 2000 tickets being sold a minute for $50m draw

New Zealand Herald Saturday, 29 February 2020 ()
Lotto-mania: 2000 tickets being sold a minute for $50m drawA staggering 2000 tickets a minute are being sold for tonight's whopping $50 million Lotto Powerball draw.Lotto NZ confirmed the figure at about 3.30pm, as well as revealing more than 1.9m tickets had been sold for the drawThe...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Lotto frenzy: 2500 tickets sold per minute before $50m draw

Lotto frenzy: 2500 tickets sold per minute before $50m drawLotto has revealed the sales frenzy leading up to last night's $50m Powerball jackpot - with a total of 2.6 million tickets sold.Sales peaked at 6pm-7pm last...
New Zealand Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.