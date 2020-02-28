Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with the insurgents in Afghanistan.

