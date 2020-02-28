Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

Reuters India Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday said he would be personally meeting leaders of the Taliban in the near future and rejected criticism of a deal that the United States signed with the insurgents in Afghanistan.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders

Trump hails Afghanistan deal, plans to meet Taliban leaders 01:24

 U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents and said he would personally meet with leaders of the group in the near future. This report produced by Jonah Green.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan [Video]Trump Wants To Immediately Withdraw Troops From Afghanistan

The U.S. and the Taliban signed an agreement aimed at ending America’s war in Afghanistan. President Donald Trump said he plans to start pulling troops out of Afghanistan immediately. He said:..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published

Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan [Video]Trump Praises Deal With Afghanistan

President Donald Trump said he would personally meet with leaders of the Taliban. He rejected criticism of the U.S. making a deal with the insurgents in Afghanistan. The deal paves the way for a full..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 00:32Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump hails Afghanistan deal and plans to meet Taliban leaders soon

U.S. President Donald Trump on Saturday hailed a deal that the United States signed with Taliban insurgents in Afghanistan and said he would be personally...
Reuters

Trump says Pompeo will witness signing of deal with Taliban

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump said Friday that he’s dispatching the nation’s top diplomat to sign an agreement with the Afghan Taliban aimed at...
Seattle Times


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.