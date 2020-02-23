Global  

Passenger ship docked in Tauranga clear of coronavirus despite ill passengers

New Zealand Herald Sunday, 1 March 2020 ()
Passenger ship docked in Tauranga clear of coronavirus despite ill passengersThe public has been assured a cruise ship docking in Tauranga this morning is clear of COVID-19 (coronavirus), despite seven people showing flu-like symptoms. The Voyager of the Seas cruise ship, with a maximum capacity of 4369...
