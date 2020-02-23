Passenger ship docked in Tauranga clear of coronavirus despite ill passengers



Recent related videos from verified sources British man from Diamond Princess cruise liner dies from coronavirus A British tourist on the Diamond Princess cruise ship has died from coronavirus. The Japanese Ministry of Health said the man was the sixth person from the ship, which has been quarantined off the.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:39Published 2 days ago Four new cases of coronavirus in UK Four cruise ship passengers flown to England this weekend have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the UK to 13. The four have been transferred to.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:33Published 1 week ago

Recent related news from verified sources News24.com | South Africans who tested positive for coronavirus on Japan cruise ship will not return until given all clear Two South African citizens who tested positive for coronavirus on a Japanese cruise ship will only return to SA once they test negative, Health Minister Zweli...

News24 10 hours ago



Quarantine On Cruise Ship Resulted In More Coronavirus Patients The cruise ship Diamond Princess was quarantined for over two weeks resulting in more coronavirus infected passengers than if they would have disembarked...

Eurasia Review 2 days ago



