Mt Roskill shooting: Second firearms incident in three days for Auckland suburb

Sunday, 1 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

A shooting in Mt Roskill, the second in three days in the Auckland suburb, and a car fire thought to be connected come after a weekend of gun violence in the city.Gunshots were reported on Farrelly Ave in the early hours on Monday... A shooting in Mt Roskill, the second in three days in the Auckland suburb, and a car fire thought to be connected come after a weekend of gun violence in the city.Gunshots were reported on Farrelly Ave in the early hours on Monday... 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

2 weeks ago < > Embed Credit: Teaser Trailer - Published Three Days in Auschwitz Movie 03:09 Three Days in Auschwitz Movie Trailer Plot synopsis: Award-winning film director, Philippe Mora and music legend Eric Clapton have joined forces to co-produce a very personal film - Three Days in Auschwitz - which details life and death in the Auschwitz concentration camp. As a Jew, born in 1949,...