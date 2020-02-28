Coronavirus: Universities warn more staff cuts on the horizon
Sunday, 1 March 2020 () By RNZ Universities are warning staff cuts could be on the horizon as they grapple with the financial losses from the coronavirus travel ban.Thousands of students due to begin their studies are still stuck in China, and the...
The Louvre art museum in Paris has survived monarchies, fire and wars. But according to CNN, concerns about the novel coronavirus have shut it down. Museum staff met on Sunday to discuss the health situation and the COVID-19 prevention measures taken by the museum. Like many countries around the...
