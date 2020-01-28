Global  

More than 80,000 Uighurs sent to work in factories across China, report finds

SBS Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
An Australian report has found that at least 80,000 Uighur workers have been sent to work in factories across China used by a number of global brands.
China compels Uighurs to work in shoe factory that supplies Nike

LAIXI, China — The workers in standard-issue blue jackets stitch and glue and press together about 8 million pairs of Nikes each year at Qingdao Taekwang Shoes...
Seattle Times


