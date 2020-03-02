North Korea fires two projectiles off east coast, says Seoul

North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Monday, the South's military said, weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests over.

Recent related news from verified sources North Korea fires two projectiles in first launches for three months Move comes after expiry of unilateral deadline Pyongyang set Washington to offer it fresh concessions on sanctions relief North Korea has fired two unidentified...

North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said.

