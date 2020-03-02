Global  

North Korea fires two projectiles off east coast, says Seoul

France 24 Monday, 2 March 2020 ()
North Korea fired two unidentified projectiles on Monday, the South's military said, weeks after Pyongyang declared its moratorium on long-range missile tests over.
You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

North Korea fires two projectiles in first launches for three months

North Korea fires two projectiles in first launches for three monthsMove comes after expiry of unilateral deadline Pyongyang set Washington to offer it fresh concessions on sanctions relief North Korea has fired two unidentified...
WorldNews

North Korea fires two short-range missiles into eastern sea, South Korea says

North Korea fired two short-range missiles off the east coast into the sea on Monday, resuming testing after a three-month pause, South Korea's military said.
Reuters


