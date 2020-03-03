Severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke's Bay Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 13 hours ago )

Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the northern part of Hawke's Bay this afternoon. The thunderstorms are not expected to track as far south as Napier and Hastings, with the ranges as well as Gisborne, Taupo,...

