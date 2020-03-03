Global  

Severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke's Bay

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Severe thunderstorm watch for Hawke's BayScattered thunderstorms are expected to develop over the northern part of Hawke's Bay this afternoon. The thunderstorms are not expected to track as far south as Napier and Hastings, with the ranges as well as Gisborne, Taupo,...
