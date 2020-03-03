Watch live: World Health Organisation says NZ has two cases of coronavirus

Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ( 1 week ago )

The World Health Organisation says New Zealand has two confirmed cases of coronavirus.It comes as Kiwi health authorities are giving their latest update on coronavirus to reporters in Wellington. More than 180 tests have been... The World Health Organisation says New Zealand has two confirmed cases of coronavirus.It comes as Kiwi health authorities are giving their latest update on coronavirus to reporters in Wellington. More than 180 tests have been... 👓 View full article

