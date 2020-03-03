Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Asia-Pacific News > Watch live: World Health Organisation says NZ has two cases of coronavirus

Watch live: World Health Organisation says NZ has two cases of coronavirus

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 3 March 2020 ()
Watch live: World Health Organisation says NZ has two cases of coronavirusThe World Health Organisation says New Zealand has two confirmed cases of coronavirus.It comes as Kiwi health authorities are giving their latest update on coronavirus to reporters in Wellington. More than 180 tests have been...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published < > Embed
News video: Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado

Colorado health officials announce first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado 27:44

 Gov. Polis, along with state health officials from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, announced the first two cases of coronavirus in Colorado during a news conference Thursday afternoon.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9 [Video]Arizona governor declares emergency as virus cases hit 9

Doug Ducey has declared a public health emergency because of the risk of increased transmission of coronavirus.

Credit: ABC15 Arizona     Duration: 03:04Published

Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic [Video]Special Report: President Trump addresses the nation on the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic

President Trump, in an address to the nation regarding the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic, said he is suspending all travel from Europe (not including the U.K.) to the U.S. for 30 days..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 09:30Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Coronavirus has now been declared a pandemic by World Health Organisation

This is the first time a coronavirus has caused a pandemic with the WHO saying it is in full response mode
Tamworth Herald

Daring To Kiss: Coronavirus And The Butterfly Effect – OpEd

At some point, it seemed like a slow burner, gathering attention with each press release from the World Health Organisation.  When talking about a threat,...
Eurasia Review Also reported by •WorldNewsNew Zealand Herald

Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.