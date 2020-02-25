Global  

Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second case

New Zealand Herald Wednesday, 4 March 2020 ()
Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second caseParents and caregivers of students at Auckland's Westlake Girls High School have been reassured in a letter from the principal after the mother of a student contracted Covid-19. An Auckland woman was this morning announced as the...
