Coronavirus: Letter sent to parents of Auckland's Westlake Girls High School students after second case
Wednesday, 4 March 2020 () Parents and caregivers of students at Auckland's Westlake Girls High School have been reassured in a letter from the principal after the mother of a student contracted Covid-19. An Auckland woman was this morning announced as the...
The School District of Palm Beach County is taking a proactive stance to combat the coronavirus. A letter sent to parents and staff Monday morning said the district has implemented enhanced campus kitchen cleaning at all schools for the next 30 days.